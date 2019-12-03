{{featured_button_text}}

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Robert Stephen "Bob" Ulrich, 91, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Sundance Church of Christ.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel 

