Ulrickson, Douglas

RAPID CITY | Douglas “Doug” Ulrickson, 63, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Avantara Arrowhead.

Doug was born Sept. 17, 1956 in Canton, SD to Romain and Delores Ulrickson.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

