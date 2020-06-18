Valandra, Wayne
Valandra, Wayne

PINE RIDGE | Wayne Valandra, 64, died June 15, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Jun 18
Service
Thursday, June 18, 2020
10:00AM
Sioux Funeral Home
340 Oglala Ave
PINE RIDGE, SD 57772
