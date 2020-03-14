Valdez, Pete A.

RAPID CITY | Pete Asher Valdez was born March 27, 1986 in Fort Collins, CO, to his parents Jill Morris of Scottsbluff, NE, and Pedro "Tony" Valdez of Rapid City, SD.
Pete, 33, departed this earth on March 9, 2020 in Deadwood.
Survivors include his mother, Jill Morris; his father, Tony Valdez; his fiancée, Felicia Hernandez, Scottsbluff, NE; his sister, Hailee Brown, Scottsbluff, NE; his brothers, Nash Winder, Scottsbluff, NE, Nahum (Amy) Winder, Auburn, NE, and Shalis (Lindsay) Winder, Kansas City, KS; and multiple nephews, nieces, and cousins.
“Say it ain’t so…I will not go…Turn the lights off…Carry me home…” Blink 182
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Kirk Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Camp Friendship.
Family and friends may sign Pete’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
