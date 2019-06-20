HARPER'S FERRY, W.V. | Our hearts are broken to announce the passing of Kenneth John Vallette, 51, on June 8, 2019 in Harper’s Ferry. Kenneth/Ken/Kenny (and even Kip for a spell in the '80s), was born on Jan. 5, 1968 to proud parents Robert and Jaydene (Trone) Vallette.
Ken grew up in Rapid City, SD, and from an early age could be found hiking, camping and fishing throughout the Black Hills. Shortly after he graduated from Stevens High School in 1986 he moved to the beautiful Pacific Northwest, then a short stint in California, and finally found his “second” home in Harper’s Ferry. He spent his career in the distribution and transportation industries and always loved a good road trip.
He is survived by his beautiful partner, Lisa Haines, Harper’s Ferry; his father, Robert Vallette, Rapid City; sisters, Catherine Vallette (AKA Big Lizard), Rapid City, and Connie Melvin (AKA Little Lizard), Chicago, IL; and a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will smile when remembering his wry sense of humor and the twinkle in his eye when he giggled. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugh and Marie Vallette Sr., Rapid City, and John and Dorothy Trone, Billings, MT; and his mother, Jaydene Vallette.
Like his mother, God chose to call Ken home early. We are comforted to know that she was there to greet him when he arrived in the afterlife. We love you always and forever.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Inurnment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.
In memory of Ken’s love of his “furbabies” we ask that memorials be made to your local humane society or rescue.
Friends may send their condolences at osheimschmidt.com.
