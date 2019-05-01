{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | LeRoy J. Van De Stouwe, 76, died April 20, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 3, at the First Assembly of God Church, with visitation one hour prior.

