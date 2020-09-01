 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Van Der Vorste, Kathryn 'Katie'
0 entries

Van Der Vorste, Kathryn 'Katie'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Kathryn "Katie" Van Der Vorste, 102, died Aug. 29, 2020.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the church, with committal services following at Custer Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News