Minnie Van Noort

Van Noort

DANVILLE, Ind. | Minnie Van Noort, 97, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

Minnie was born Sept. 28, 1921, in Rock Valley, Iowa, the daughter of the late John Harmelink and Jeanette (Zwanenberg) Harmelink Van Drie. Minnie married William Van Noort.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon L. Zimmerschied of Danville, IN; brother, Vernon Harmelink of Arizona; sister, Josephine Young of Washington State; grandchildren, Beth (Jon), Patti (Jim), William (Michelle), Kelly (Corey), and Keri; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Van Noort; son, James Lee Van Noort; an infant son; and 14 siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D., with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow at Piedmont Cemetery in Piedmont, S.D.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

the life of: Van Noort, Minnie
