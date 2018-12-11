Try 1 month for 99¢

DANVILLE, Ind. | Minnie Van Noort, 97, died Dec. 6, 2018.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be at the Piedmont Cemetery.

the life of: Van Noort, Minnie
