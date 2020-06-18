Van Patten, Patricia

WAGNER | Patricia Kay (Nohr) Van Patten was born March 24, 1949 in Wagner, SD, to Peter and Gwen (Cork) Nohr. She passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Rapid City, SD. Interment will take place on June 22, 2020 at the Z.C.B.J. Cemetery in Wagner. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia graduated from Wagner High School. She dedicated her career to the newspaper industry, believing that the best way to educate oneself is to read a newspaper every day. After learning the business as a teenager at the Wagner Post, and a brief stint in the big city at the Denver Post, Patricia found her calling at the Rapid City Journal. It was there that she worked tirelessly for nearly 40 years, earning the respect, admiration, and friendship of countless colleagues along the way.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Ron and daughter Rhonda of Rapid City; brothers Neil (Diana) of San Leandro, CA, Peter of Colorado Springs, CO, Dan (Shelly) of Littleton, CO, and Jeffrey (Chris) of Manitou Springs, CO; aunt Shirley Baumgartner of Rapid City; uncle Bert Cozad of Wagner; cousins Mary Jo (Tom) Kuhlman and Rodney Cozad of Wagner; lifelong friend Paulette (Linn) Ford of Mankato, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. “Aunt Trish” will be sorely missed.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, paternal grandparents Peter and Thora Nohr, and maternal grandparents Floyd and Olive Cork.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patricia’s memory to your local food bank or the Wagner Good Samaritan Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.