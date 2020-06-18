Van Patten, Patricia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAGNER | Patricia Kay (Nohr) Van Patten was born March 24, 1949 in Wagner, SD, to Peter and Gwen (Cork) Nohr. She passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Rapid City, SD. Interment will take place on June 22, 2020 at the Z.C.B.J. Cemetery in Wagner. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia graduated from Wagner High School. She dedicated her career to the newspaper industry, believing that the best way to educate oneself is to read a newspaper every day. After learning the business as a teenager at the Wagner Post, and a brief stint in the big city at the Denver Post, Patricia found her calling at the Rapid City Journal. It was there that she worked tirelessly for nearly 40 years, earning the respect, admiration, and friendship of countless colleagues along the way.