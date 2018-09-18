Subscribe for 33¢ / day

STURGIS | Norma Jean Van Sickel, 86, died Sept. 17, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Van Sickel, Norma
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments