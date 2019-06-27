{{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | Bernadette “Betty” Van Well, 77, died June 26, 2019.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

Celebrate
the life of: Van Well, Bernadette 'Betty'
