KADOKA | Betty VanderMay, 88, died Feb. 3, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. vigil services on Friday, Feb. 8, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9, at the church. Burial will be at the Kadoka Cemetery.

