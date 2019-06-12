GREENSBORO, N.C. | Kathryn (Kay) VanDervoort peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Greensboro. She was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Libertyville, IL, but lived in 12 different states where she made lasting friends for life.
Kay was a very talented artist and free spirit with a great sense of humor who loved to make people laugh. Her love of Native American art and travel throughout the western United States served as the inspiration for more than 40 years of beautifully detailed drawings, carvings, beadwork, and paintings. She also loved dancing, bird watching, bowling, reading, puzzles, and writing poetry. Kay supported the troops, believed in UFOs, and loved dogs. But the thing she loved most of all was being with her friends and family, especially when a game of Yahtzee or Scrabble was involved. She will be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.
Key was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Rand; her mother, Marjorie VanDervoort; and her sister Linda D’Orazio. She is survived by her two children, Christy Baez of Anchorage, AK, and Patrick Milligan of Pompano Beach, FL; her brother, Phil VanDervoort of Piedmont, SD; sister, Janet Klein of Homer, AK; and granddaughters, Isabella Baez of Anchorage and Annie Baez of Glendale, AZ.
A small private Celebration of Life with Kay’s friends and family will be held on Friday, June 14, in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the American Audubon Society (https://www.audubon.org).
Condolences may be directed to the family or offered at forbisanddick.com.
