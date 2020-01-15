Vandevort, Jean M.
Vandevort, Jean M.

RAPID CITY | Jean M. Vandevort, 80, died Jan. 11, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 20, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine, NE.

