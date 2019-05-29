RAPID CITY | Dale Eckman Vann, born Sept. 21, 1962, was found dead on May 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Hobart Vann in 2010; his mother, LaVerne (Sandee) Vann in 1978; and his stepmother, Ruth McKee Vann in 2018. He is survived by his sister, Dee Dee Raub, her husband Bob Raub, their two children and multiple grandchildren. He is also survived by his aunt Rosine Vann Warren, multiple step siblings, their children and grandchildren.
He moved to Rapid City after leaving the St. Louis Dream Center, where he worked as an intern as an outreach mission worker. His work included children’s Saturday church, feeding and ministering to both the local homeless, prostitutes, and addicts in the St. Louis area.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on June 2, at Calvary Chapel Community Church, 320 E. St. Patrick. For more information call 605-394-5799.
