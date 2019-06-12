{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Dan VanSickle, 65, died June 10, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8 p.m. on June 13, at the Spearfish Park.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: VanSickle, Dan
