RAPID CITY | Irene Varney, 85, died Feb. 9, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Varney, Irene
