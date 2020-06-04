Vaughn, Monty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Monty Vaughn came into this world on August 29, 1987. On June 2nd, 2020, he moved on.

We celebrate Monty as a beloved son, father, husband, brother, teacher, and friend. His kindness, generosity, and infectious sense of humor lifted the spirits of anyone fortunate enough to spend time with him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl; his daughters, Harper Arlene and Ava Rae; his parents, Pam and Todd; his sister, Anna; and dozens of friends, colleagues, and students who will miss him.

Friends and family will honor his life at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at 403 Hwy 1416 W, Box Elder, SD, 57719.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up college funds for Monty's daughters.