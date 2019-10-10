{{featured_button_text}}
Roberta Vaughn

BOX ELDER | Roberta A. Vaughn, 83, shed her mortal coil late Sunday evening, Oct. 6, 2019.

Roberta was loved by her late husband, Robert; her son, Todd, and his wife Pam; her daughter, Adele, and her husband, Charles; three grandchildren, Anna, Ashley, and Monty; as well as many great-grandchildren.

Over a light lunch, we will hold a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Rapid City Eagles Club, 1410 East Centre St. We will miss our mother, grandmother, and friend. May she rest in peace.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.

