RAPID CITY | Gordon D. Veil, 79, died May 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on June 3, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

