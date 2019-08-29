RAPID CITY | Lorraine Venhuizen, 92, formerly of Quinn, died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints Senior Living in Sioux Falls.
Lorraine Arlene Deibert was born to Emmanuel and Alvina (Gatzke) Deibert on Nov. 29, 1926 in Herreid. She graduated from Herreid High School and, following graduation, received her nursing certificate from St. Mary Nursing School in Bismarck, ND.
It was in Bismarck that Lorraine met Tonnis “Tony” Venhuizen. Tony and Lorraine were married on Dec. 7, 1947 in Herreid. They made their home on the Venhuizen family ranch, north of Wasta in Meade County; it was here that they raised their three children. The family moved into Quinn in 1968 while continuing to operate the ranch.
Lorraine spent more than 50 years in nursing, working in communities including Wall, Quinn, Philip, New Underwood, and Kadoka, and throughout western South Dakota as a county health nurse.
You have free articles remaining.
Grateful for having shared Lorraine’s life are her brother, Wilmer Deibert of Ipswich; three children, Lyle (Carol Pitts) Venhuizen of Rapid City, Keith (Nan) Venhuizen of Sioux Falls, and Tonya (Ron) Matt of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Brett (Kristi) Venhuizen of Grand Forks, ND, Carissa (Danny) Barnette of Robinson, TX, Leah (Aaron) Prestbo of Sioux Falls, Tony (Sara) Venhuizen of Sioux Falls, Wayne (Melanie) Venhuizen of Flagstaff, AZ, Eric (Alissa) Matt of Sioux Falls, David Venhuizen of Los Angeles, CA, and Scott Venhuizen of Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Caitlyn, Reed, Henry, Elizabeth, Simone, Madeleine, and Thomas; sister-in-law Violet Venhuizen; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Lorraine in death were her parents; her husband; sister, Arlouene Rossow and her husband Jerome; brother, Erwin Deibert; sister-in-law, Bernice Deibert; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Venhuizen; and many Venhuizen in-laws.
Prayer services will be held at 2 p.m. CDT today at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Memorial services and burial will be at a later date in Rapid City.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Venhuizen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.