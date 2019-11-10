{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael Allen Vermundson, 61, died Nov. 6, 2019.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CST) on Nov. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, followed by services at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Vermundson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments