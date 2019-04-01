Try 3 months for $3

MINNEAPOLIS | John J. Verschoor, 72, passed away on March 19, 2019.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. CDT May 11 at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain.

Verschoor, John J.
