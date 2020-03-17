Aadson, Maynard J.
Aadson, Maynard J.

RAPID CITY | Maynard J. Aadson, 79, died March 13, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

