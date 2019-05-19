{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Donald John Achtien, 87, died April 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on May 25, at American Legion Post 22.

Inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m. on May 28, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

