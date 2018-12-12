Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | James Edmund Adams, 77, died Dec. 8, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

