DEADWOOD | George Adamson, 95, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2020. He was born August 1, 1924 in Lead to Alfred and Emily (Jackman) Adamson. George was raised in Lead and attended Lead public schools. When World War II started he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was trained as an aircraft mechanic and served in the Pacific Theater.

After being honorably discharged George joined the National Guard and served as Company Administrator in Lead. He married his wife of 70 years, Doris (Sorensen) Adamson on Dec. 7, 1949. At the outbreak of the Korean Conflict, George was called to active duty and was deployed to Germany. Upon returning from Germany, George and Doris moved to Hollywood, CA, where he attended electronics school and learned TV repair.

In 1956, they returned to Lead and George began employment with Homestake Mining Company. He also started George’s TV and worked as a TV repairman. In 1985, George retired as an assayer from Homestake.

George was a member of the Lead United Methodist Church, the American Legion and a life member of the VFW.