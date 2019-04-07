SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. | Richard "Dick" Allart, 86, formerly of Cerritos, CA, passed away on Oct. 15, 2018.
Dick was a US Navy SeaBee when he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen. Dick and Kathleen had 66 years of wonderful married life. Dick ran three successful businesses before retiring to Sun City West.
He is survived by daughters, Terry Excel and Karin Poe; grandchildren, Dan and Alyssa Poe; and sister, Beverly Amistoso.
Cremation has taken place and a military service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Family and friends will gather later in the day (around 12:30 p.m.) at Mavericks Steak & Cocktails in Deadwood to share memories and celebrate a life well-lived. All are welcome to join us.
