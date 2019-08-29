{{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT, Texas | Glenn H. Allcott, 87, died Aug. 24, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2, at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, S.D.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

To send flowers to the family of Glenn Allcott, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 2
Graveside Service
Monday, September 2, 2019
9:00AM
Pine Slope Cemetery
10941 Highway 34 West
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Order flowers for Glenn's Graveside Service
Guaranteed delivery before Glenn's Graveside Service begins.
Sep 2
Reception
Monday, September 2, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Order flowers for Glenn's Reception
Guaranteed delivery before Glenn's Reception begins.
Load comments