BELLE FOURCHE | Joseph Ray Allender, 89 years and 350 days old, was born on Oct. 9, 1929 to Louis Ray Allender and Louise Rose (Coursen) Allender.
Joe grew up on the family ranch 14 miles southeast of New Underwood and graduated from New Underwood High School in 1949. Joe joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and then married his late wife Lucille Grace Sommerfeld on July 23, 1951. They were married 57 years. Joe and Lucille spent 20 years in the Air Force before retiring in 1971 at which time they moved to Belle Fourche.
Joe was employed with the City of Belle Fourche. In 1979 he became the State Plumbing Inspector for western South Dakota. He retired in 1994.
Joe lived in Rapid City from 1984 until 2015 when he returned to Belle Fourche with his wife Naomi (Stover Clary) Allender. Joe and Naomi were married on July 14, 2013.
Joe is survived by his wife, Naomi, his children, Dennis (Melanie) Allender, Spearfish, Deb Allender Baldwin, Belle Fourche, and Steve (Shirley) Allender, Rapid City; and step-daughter, Stephanie (Bob) Lyons of Catawba, NC. He is also survived by his youngest brother, John Kenneth Allender, eight grandchildren, three step-grandsons and 16 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial visitation and a time of sharing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the Christian Life Center, 2020 Vista St., in Belle Fourche. A light lunch will be provided at the church after the service. Inurnment, with military honors by the Ellsworth Air Force Honor Guard, will follow at 3 p.m. at the New Underwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, 30 Main St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Allender as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.