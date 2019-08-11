{{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON | Phillip Amiotte, 86, died Aug. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with funeral services at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

