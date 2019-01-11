RAPID CITY | Carl Eugene "Bud" Anderson, 92, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at Clarkson Healthcare Center.
Bud was born Sept. 26, 1926, to Carl and Thelma Anderson in Belle Fourche. He graduated from high school in 1944 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1945. He served in the 98th Division, training for the invasion of Japan, which completed its mission in February 1946. He was honorably discharged by the age of 20, and remarked, “still not old enough to vote!”
Bud returned home to Belle Fourche to learn the carpentry trade with his father. One of their projects was the Hermann Park Bandshell. Their work was well known in the area, and Bud went on to build many homes and repair or remodel countless others.
Bud was a member of the Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir. He cared for his mother for many years until her death in 1970. He married Patricia Binney on Nov. 3, 1971, and they lived in Belle Fourche for several years, then moved to Rapid City. Bud has resided at the Clarkson Healthcare Center since February 2015.
Survivors include his wife, E. Patricia Anderson of Rapid City; stepchildren, John (Brenda) Binney of Missoula, MT, and Joni (Billy) Hokams of Rapid City; sister, Sue (Don) Paulson of Minneapolis, MN; niece, Lisa (Bill) Noziska of Newell; nephew, Jay (Jodi) Jarvi of Spearfish; several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and several other nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, June Jarvi.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.
Inurnment of his ashes will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to Canyon Lake Senior Center.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
