{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James D. Anderson, 76, died July 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 16, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 17, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Anderson, James D.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments