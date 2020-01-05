Anderson, Ronald G.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.