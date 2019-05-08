HOUSTON, Texas | Lloyd Allen ‘Sonny’ Anschutz, born Nov. 20, 1929, on a farm in Newell, SD, died May 2, 2019, at the age of 89 from complications of pneumonia.
Lloyd often spoke of his life on the farm and said it was some of the best memories of his life even though times were tough farming through the great depression. The family moved to Rapid City, SD in December 1943.
At 17, Lloyd went to work for the Hubbard Mill where he worked until he retired in 1991.
He served his country in the Korean war in the Airborne from 1950-1952; he never was deployed outside the U.S. but was extremely proud of his service.
He married Marie Maxine Maurer on April 30, 1954, and they had five children (Debbra, Lana, Joanie, Donald, and Barbara). Lloyd split his later years between Rapid City and Houston, although he never left the Black Hills in spirit, calling it God’s country.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marie Anschutz; Daughters Joanie Tittle and Lana Williams; parents Alex and Mildred Anschutz; Brothers Robert Anschutz, Bill Anschutz; sisters Birdie Jacobsen, Joyce Johnson, and Rose (Fenton) McCamly.
He is survived by his brother, James Anschutz of Windsor, CO; sister-in-law, Linda Trobee of Rapid City, SD; daughters Debbra Pantekoek of Jasper, MN, Barbara (Robert Dorsher) Anschutz of Arvada, CO; and son Donald (Becky) Anschutz of Houston, TX; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, SD. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
