PIEDMONT | The youngest of Helen (Fischer) and Frank Aplan’s three children, James Owen Aplan, was born and raised in Fort Pierre. He helped with the family business, Fischer Brothers general store. He attended Abbey School for Boys in Cañon City, CO, launching a rodeo career there.
After gunsmithing studies at Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado, he was drafted to the Korean War. Returning a sergeant, he attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. He graduated in Industrial Arts (1956) and received his master’s degree (1957).
He became a vocational trainer at Fort Meade Veterans Administration, opened Jim's Gun Shop in nearby Boulder Canyon, and ran a gift shop in Keystone.
He oversaw liquidation of family assets in Fort Pierre (1968-1972), then went into banking until 1987. Subsequently, he and his wife, Peg (formerly Kaubisch), opened Antiques & Art near Piedmont.
A board member of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, Aplan earned many awards. Jim and Peg were both inducted to the South Dakota Hall of Fame (1988).
James, 87, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
James is survived by his wife, Peg Aplan; sister, Carla Sahr; brother, Frank Aplan; son, Arthur, his wife, Anja, their daughter, Irene; daughter, Rose, her husband, Bob Diez, their son, Robert “Bobby” and daughter, Georgia; daughter, Kathy Aplan, her son, Alexander; daughter, Karen Darling, her son, Zachary, and daughter, Carly; daughter, Karla Aplan; son, Morgan, his wife, Elysia; daughter, Travis, her children, Joshua and Paige; son, Brent Barker, his sons, Ashton and Logan.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today and services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, both at High Plains Heritage Center in Spearfish.
Memorial contributions to the James O. Aplan Memorial can be sent to 21424 Clover Place, Piedmont, SD 57769.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.