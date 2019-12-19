{{featured_button_text}}

WANBLEE | Marion Arment, 86, died Dec. 18, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the church. Burial will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home 

