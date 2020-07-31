Arndt, George W.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | George William Arndt was born May 5, 1942, in Johnstown, CO, to Samuel and Esther (Rutz) Arndt. He served his country in the US Air Force from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. While serving in Vietnam, he held positions in military police and as a gunner when his aircraft was shot down.

During the 1972 Flood in Rapid City, George was president of the Black Hills Diving Club. He was in charge of four teams of divers rescuing people the night of the flood and recovery for weeks after. He was a long-time employee for MG Oil where he worked as a fabricator. George also served as the assistant fire chief in Piedmont and the fire chief in Black Hawk. During his years serving both volunteer fire departments, he was instrumental in getting equipment for them. He helped fight several wildfires in the Black Hills.

One of George’s favorite things was playing Santa Claus at the Rushmore Mall, which he did for several years. George's favorite hobby was stained glass in which he won many blue ribbons.

George, 78, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Avantara St. Cloud.

He is survived by his son, William (Shirley) Arndt; daughter, Misty (George) Luckie; granddaughter, Debbie (Shawn) Popkes; grandson, Cody Arndt; three great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.