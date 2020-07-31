You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arndt, George W.
0 entries

Arndt, George W.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Arndt

RAPID CITY | George William Arndt was born May 5, 1942, in Johnstown, CO, to Samuel and Esther (Rutz) Arndt. He served his country in the US Air Force from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. While serving in Vietnam, he held positions in military police and as a gunner when his aircraft was shot down.

During the 1972 Flood in Rapid City, George was president of the Black Hills Diving Club. He was in charge of four teams of divers rescuing people the night of the flood and recovery for weeks after. He was a long-time employee for MG Oil where he worked as a fabricator. George also served as the assistant fire chief in Piedmont and the fire chief in Black Hawk. During his years serving both volunteer fire departments, he was instrumental in getting equipment for them. He helped fight several wildfires in the Black Hills.

One of George’s favorite things was playing Santa Claus at the Rushmore Mall, which he did for several years. George's favorite hobby was stained glass in which he won many blue ribbons.

George, 78, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Avantara St. Cloud.

He is survived by his son, William (Shirley) Arndt; daughter, Misty (George) Luckie; granddaughter, Debbie (Shawn) Popkes; grandson, Cody Arndt; three great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of George Arndt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News