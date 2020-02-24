Arsenault, Joseph T.

BOX ELDER | Joseph Thomas Arsenault, 76 died on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hospice House in Rapid City, following a lengthy illness.

He leaves his beloved wife of 32 years Valerie (Solowey), his son Joseph Allen Arsenault and his wife, Pansey, step-daughter Anna Terry, step-son Franklyn Terry, Jr., step-son Clint Terry and his wife Kelly, and Coco, his devoted pet companion of 11 years.

Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the son of Joseph Anthony and Rita Arsenault. The family eventually settled in Florida where Joe obtained his his first job at Western Union.

Joe enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1961. During his military career Joe was awarded many medals including the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 devices for his three tours in Vietnam. In 1981, Joe retired as a TSGT.

Joe spent his retirement enjoying time with wife and Coco taking walks on the golf course and most recently playing Wii with his son.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00am at Black Hills National Cemetery, with full military honors. An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

Service information Black Hills National Cemetery

20901 Pleasant Valley Drive

Sturgis, SD 57785