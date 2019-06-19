{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ronald Asheim, 82, died June 15, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 21, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 22, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Celebrate
the life of: Asheim, Ronald
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments