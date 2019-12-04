{{featured_button_text}}
Luke Bachmeier

STURGIS | Luke Bachmeier, 88, died Nov. 29, 2019.

He served in the National Guard.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with 6 p.m. rosary today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery.

