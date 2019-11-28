{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Donald Clarence Back, 88, died Nov. 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

