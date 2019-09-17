{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Gordon W. Backhaus, 83, died Sept. 13, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Backhaus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments