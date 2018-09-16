Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BALLINGER, Texas | Father Robert Baden, 79, died Sept. 12, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City, S.D.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

Celebrate
the life of: Baden, Father Robert
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments