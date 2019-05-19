RAPID CITY | Monty L. Baer, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, after a hard-fought battle against lung cancer.
He is forever loved and missed by his family. Survivors include his wife, Dotty, and their children, Teresa (Paul) Cole of Bloomington, MN, Michaelle (Dave) Jackson of Rapid City, and Patrick (Sonya) Baer of Derby, KS. He leaves nine grandchildren and joins one in Heaven: Tiffany Zubke (deceased), Sean Cole, Derrik Cole, Alexandra Cole, Anastasia Cole, Caitlin (Andrew) Carpenter, Stephanie (Anthony) Johnson and Amanda (Todd) Tetreault, Summer Baer, and Taylor Baer. Monty also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Kira and Ashyr Johnson.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at Kirk Funeral Home, with calling hour starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. To celebrate Monty’s life, a reception will follow at 1:30 p.m. at American Legion, Post 22.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dorothy Baer.
Sympathy messages may be left at kirkfuneralhome.com.
