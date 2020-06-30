× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Don Bahr, State Champion boxer, 40-year veteran of law enforcement, creator of art from agates, and prolific writer of sweet notes to the love of his life, PJ, joined Heaven unexpectedly on June 24, 2020.

Born in 1944, Don attended school in St. Lawrence and Miller and grew up with siblings, Jerry, Joe, and Gloria. After two tours in Vietnam, Don fathered three children, Chad, Mia, and Wade. He later became dad to John and Mary when they were 5 and 3.

33 years ago, Don met Patti Johnle. They nicknamed each other PJ and DB and married on Christmas Eve in 1991. They texted each other like teens in love up to his last day.

A Celebration of DB’s life was held Monday, June 29 at Fountain Springs Church.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of DB, the family asks you love your spouse, children, and family as well as Don did.