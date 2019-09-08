CHANDLER, Ariz. | William Patrick Baken VI, 73, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Chandler Regional Hospital with his wife, son and daughter-in-law at his side.
William Patrick Baken VI was born on Feb. 13, 1946 in Rapid City, SD, where he spent most of his childhood. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1964 and then joined the U.S. Air Force. On Jan. 31, 1966, he married Kathie Olson whom he met when swimming on a team coached by William Baken V.
William played string bass and tuba in the Air Force Band. While working in the computer industry, he continued playing music for enjoyment. After retiring, William traveled and played music in a wide variety of groups. He has lived in Gold Canyon, AZ, for the past seven years.
You have free articles remaining.
William is survived by his wife, Kathie D. Baken; his son, William Patrick Baken VII, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lynn Baken, grandson, William Patrick Baken VIII, granddaughter, Harley May Baken; sister, Patricia M. (John) Hopkins of Queen Creek, AZ; and five brothers, Charles E. (Crisanne) Baken, of Ormond Beach, FL, Dennis W. (Karla) Baken of Bennett, CO, Gary C. (Elizabeth) Baken of Moberly, MO, John F. (Anna) Baken of Lompoc, CA, and Michael D. (Lori) Baken of Casper, WY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William P. Baken V and Dortha May Baken and one brother, Richard A. Baken.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of William Baken VI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.