RAPID CITY | Ronald L. Baker, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital after a year-long struggle with cancer.
Ron was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Rapid City to Ronald and Geraldine (Walters) Baker. He grew alongside his twin sisters, Sue (Baker) Retzlaff and Lou (Baker) Ham who survive him.
A tough yet compassionate man, Ron served two tours in Vietnam. His career as an army officer would continue from 1961 until he retired as a Colonel in 1991. After retirement from the U.S. Army, he continued to work with young soldiers as an employee of various military contractors.
Although having moved many times throughout his career, Ron eventually settled in Rapid City, which he considered part of God’s country. He would spend the rest of his life in the Black Hills hosting friends and family, pheasant hunting, and enjoying the occasional beer.
Ron and Carrie Knutson met in high school and would eventually marry on Jan. 26, 1961. Other survivors include son, Christopher Baker and his two children, Mackenzie and Matthew; son, Andrew Baker and his two children, Bailey and Coby; son in spirit, Jim Macaluso; and daughter, Heidi Baker.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. today at Our Lady of the Black Hills, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with full military honors rendered by the South Dakota Army National Guard.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.