Everett Balcom

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Everett C. Balcom passed away July 21, 2018, in Cheyenne.

He is survived by his children: Nancy (Randy) Crabtree of Ahoskie, NC, Lester (Leslie) Balcom of Wheatland, WY, and Dr. Barbara (Floyd) Preszler and Carol (Scott) Lawhun, all of Rapid City, SD; brother, Charles (Mary Lou) Balcom of Mitchell, SD; sister Vicky Burcham of Sioux Falls, SD; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

